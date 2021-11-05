Senators Name Brady Tkachuk Captain

Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators have their leader.

After months of speculation, the Senators announced that Brady Tkachuk will don the "C" moving forward, officially naming him the 10th captain in franchise history. It's a move that should shock practically no one, with Tkachuk having established himself as the central leading force on this young Senators team throughout his three full NHL seasons.

Chosen fourth overall by the Senators in 2018, Tkachuk is without a doubt his team's best forward. The 22-year-old has racked up 129 points in 205 career games thus far, a decent output made only more impressive by the notion that the best is likely yet to come.

Tkachuk is a valuable commodity on any NHL roster. He possesses the mix of skill and physicality in a forward that is at a premium in the modern game, demonstrating the dual ability to put the puck in the net while annoying his opponents to no end in the process. And, after signing a seven-year contract extension with the Senators in October, the kid is tied to the Nation's Capital for the long run.

Simply put: Opposing teams hate him, and his own team loves him.

Isn't that the ideal mark of a captain?

With Tkachuk wearing the "C" and the bulk of their young core under contract for the foreseeable future, the Senators look poised to embark upon that run of great success that Eugene Melnyk promised years ago.