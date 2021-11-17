Should the Canadiens Pursue Samuel Girard?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has surfaced recently in the NHL rumor mill. That's has one pundit suggesting the struggling Montreal Canadiens should attempt to acquire 23-year-old native of Roberval, Que.

The Canadiens' 3.39 goals-against per game and 72.1 penalty-killing percentage put them among the league's worst clubs. TVA Sports' Jean-Charles Lajoie suggested they pursue a blueliner to help them address their defensive shortcomings. Philipp Boucher agreed, proposing Girard as a good fit.

Losing Shea Weber to potentially career-ending injuries plus the ongoing absence of Joel Edmundson has hurt the Canadiens' blueline depth. Jeff Petry is their only established puck-moving rearguard. However, he has just two points this season as he struggles to fill the void left by Weber's absence. Meanwhile, promising Alexander Romanov is still developing into a top-four rearguard.

At 5-foot-10 and 170-pounds, Girard is a small but skilled mobile defenseman. He tallied 34 points in 70 games in 2019-20 and 32 points in 48 games last season with the Avalanche. The emergence of promising Bowen Byram and Devon Toews' recent return from offseason surgery prompted The Denver Post's Mark Chambers to suggest Girard could become a trade chip for an elite forward or goaltender.

If the Canadiens are in the market for a defenseman, they'll have to look for someone besides Girard. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reports the Avalanche aren't shopping the blueliner and have no interest in moving him.

LeBrun didn't rule out the possibility of the Avalanche changing their minds if they got an offer too good to turn down. That won't come from the Canadiens unless they're willing to part with Nick Suzuki and that's not going to happen.