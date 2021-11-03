Slovak Player Boris Sádecký Passes Away

Boris Sádecký, a forward with the Bratislava Capitals of the bet-at-home ICE Hockey League, has passed away at the age of 24.

According to the European Hockey Club Alliance, Sádecký collapsed during a league game on Friday in Dornbirn, Austria before passing away earlier on Wednesday.

Sádecký was in his first year with the Capitals after spending most of his career to date with HK Dukla Trencin in the top Slovak league. He also played parts of two seasons in the KHL with HC Slovan Bratislava and represented Slovakia at two World Junior Championship tournaments in 2016 and 2017. Sádecký tied for the team lead in points in his second outing, recording three assists in five games.

You will be missed, Boris.