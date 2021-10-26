October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Stan Bowman Steps Down From USA Hockey's Men's Olympic Team

Stan Bowman has stepped down from his position as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday.
Author:
USA Hockey

Stan Bowman has stepped down from his position as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday.

The news comes following his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the day. Bowman was part of a team coverup of sexual abuse that occurred in 2010. A full 107-page report concerning the issue was released Tuesady afternoon.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

USA Hockey plans to name Bowman's replacement soon. Bill Guerin is currently holds the position of assistant GM with USA.

TOP HEADLINES

USA Hockey
Play
News

Stan Bowman Steps Down From USA Hockey's Men's Olympic Team

Stan Bowman has stepped down from his position as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday.

just now
USATSI_12937250
Play
News

What You Need to Know About the Chicago Blackhawks Abuse Report

The full report outlining the investigation into allegations against former Chicago Blackhawks video coach, Brad Aldrich, has been released, leading to seismic changes within the team's front office and beyond. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

8 minutes ago
Shea Weber
Play
News

Jonathan Drouin Claims Shea Weber is Already Retired

While he hasn't officially hung his skates up, Shea Weber is already essentially retired, helping Montreal in the background, says Jonathan Drouin.

1 hour ago