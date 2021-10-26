Stan Bowman Steps Down From USA Hockey's Men's Olympic Team

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Bowman has stepped down from his position as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday.

The news comes following his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the day. Bowman was part of a team coverup of sexual abuse that occurred in 2010. A full 107-page report concerning the issue was released Tuesady afternoon.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

USA Hockey plans to name Bowman's replacement soon. Bill Guerin is currently holds the position of assistant GM with USA.