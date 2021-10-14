The Blackhawks Are Listening to Offers For Dylan Strome

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Almost three years after the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Dylan Strome from the Arizona Coyotes, the 24-year-old center could be on the move in another early-season deal.

On Tuesday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported several teams were “kicking tires” on Strome. Pointing out the Blackhawks' surplus of centers, he felt there's a good chance Strome could be traded within the next week or two. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli said they're not feeling any pressure to move him but are entertaining offers and consider their options.

NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis reported general manager Stan Bowman attempted to downplay the speculation. Nevertheless, Strome was a healthy scratch from their season-opening loss on Wednesday to the Colorado Avalanche.

Strome thrived upon his arrival with the Blackhawks, tallying 51 points in 58 games after being reunited with former OHL Erie Otters' teammate Alex DeBrincat. Injuries, however, hampered him over the following two seasons, limiting his production to 55 total points as he tumbled down the depth chart.

The Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope recently observed that Strome proved in 2018-19 he can thrive offensively when surrounded with talent and allowed to play center. Perhaps a club seeking a top-six center could give him that opportunity. He's in the final season of his two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Maybe the Boston Bruins become a suitor if Charlie Coyle doesn't work out as their second-line center. Perhaps the Detroit Red Wings come calling if former Blackhawk Pius Suter doesn't pan out on their second line.

The Columbus Blue Jackets remain thin at center. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators could be in the market if Colin White remains sidelined longer than expected.