The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates.

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.

Meanwhile, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta cited sources claiming Eichel still hasn't undergone surgery to repair the herniated disc in his neck. It's become increasingly unlikely Eichel will be medically cleared to start this season regardless of which team he's playing for.

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Stephens was also asked about the possibility of the Ducks acquiring Eichel and Tarasenko. He dismissed that option because of their combined $17.5-million cap hit and the latter's history of shoulder injuries. Meanwhile, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford wondered if Tarasenko could be shipped to the New York Islanders for a package including defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

A reader asked The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa about the odds of the Boston Bruins trading Jake DeBrusk. He's heard the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames could have an interest in the 24-year-old left winger. Shinzawa doubted DeBrusk on his own could fetch the Bruins a second-line center. They're also not in a good position to move draft picks or prospects.