THN Three Stars: Stars – From Edmonton and Dallas – Take Center Stage

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second in a weekly ranking of the top three NHL stars of the week. Every Sunday, you’ll find our choices for the most dominant talent on the planet at the moment. These are the best of the best, and they’re firing on all cylinders. Enjoy THN’s Three Stars of the Week:

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton’s captain continued his torrid pace on offense this week, scoring three times and adding five assists in just three Oilers games to help keep his team unbeaten. McDavid is a force both at even strength and on Edmonton’s monstrous power play – seven of McDavid’s league-leading point total of 13 points have come when the Oilers have had a man advantage – and he is currently on pace to generate 213.2 points in a full 82-game season. It’s almost comical how much of a force McDavid is, and when he has ample time to rest – as he will this week, with Edmonton playing only two times before they host Seattle Nov. 1 – McDavid will be even more dangerous. And until some team shows they know how to limit his on-ice impact, McDavid is going to be on Top 3 lists like this one all season long.

2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: Along with his Oilers teammate McDavid, Draisaitl was a bulldozer on offense in his past three games, with the German forward scoring four goals (including one game-winner) and adding three assists. Draisaitl is expected to be a frontrunner for the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season point-getter, and in his first five games, he’s amassed 11 points, vaulting him into the No. 2 spot among all NHL players this year. And he’s doing it while averaging 22:40 of ice time – the highest minute total of any Oilers forward, including McDavid (21:41). Draisaitl can do it all, and he can keep up with McDavid. Both of those truths are incredible feats.

3. Braden Holtby, Dallas Stars: The Stars are Holtby’s third NHL team in as many seasons, but the former Capitals starting goalie is off to a sparkling start with Dallas this year. In two games this past week, Holtby has posted two wins, allowed only three goals, and had a .959 save percentage. The 32-year-old Stanley Cup-winner is showing he can still thrive if he gets enough support from the teammates in front of him, and the Stars have one of the best defense corps, if not the best, in the entire NHL, making Holtby’s job far easier. With Dallas’ games against Columbus, injury-depleted Vegas and Ottawa this week, Holtby has a golden opportunity to boost both his individual numbers and the Stars’ place in the Central Division standings.