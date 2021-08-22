Three Teenage Hockey Players Killed in Car Accident

The hockey world is mourning the loss of three young players in a car crash in British Columbia this weekend

Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were lost their lives after their car crashed into a tree early on Saturday in Surrey, B.C.

Reimer, 16, spent most of last season with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. In his rookie season, the 2019 first-round pick in the WHL bantam draft had three goals and five points in 19 games and was set to play a bigger role with the team this coming season. Reimer was named to Canada's U-17 World Hockey Challenge development camp roster back in 2020.

Sharma, 16, had committed to play with the BCHL's Langely Riverman last year, but COVID-19 prevented the regular season from occurring. He last played with the Delta Hockey Academy's U-16 team, leading the team in scoring with 43 points in 36 games in 2019-20.

Magnuson,17, also played with the Delta Hockey Academy, earning some U-17 and U-18 time in the past.

The accident is being investigated by the RCMP’s integrated collision analysis and reconstructive service and the criminal collision investigation team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

The Hockey News sends its condolences to the friends and families of the victims.