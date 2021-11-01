Three Things We Learned Week 3 of the 2021-22 NHL Season

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL season seems to be flying by.

We've completed three weeks already, with some big storylines – off and on the ice – taking center stage over the past seven days.

Here are three major topics from one of the more heavier weeks in recent league history:

Kyle Beach is a Hero

It has already been said extensively here on The Hockey News, but it needs to be said again: Kyle Beach is an incredibly brave and strong person. The 31-year-old former Chicago Blackhawks prospect came forward this past week and spoke in an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead to speak more about his story, revealing himself to be the case's "John Doe".

The interview was powerful as Beach got into how the Blackhawks didn't do anything about the abuse he faced, and how so many people in power with the franchise failed him as a young player. To say that this interview was a very tough thing to watch would be a tremendous understatement, but it was one that showed just how poorly Chicago handled the situation and continues to do so.

Kyle's story has to create some level of change so that coaches and executives can no longer just brush off a matter like this because player safety, no matter what level, needs to come first.

The Arizona Coyotes Tank Mode is on

The Arizona Coyotes is one of two teams in the NHL who've yet to win a game and they're the only team that has yet to pick up two points on the season. Arizona sits at 0-8-1 and has scored a league-worst 13 goals along with a -26 goal differential. No other team in the league has a goal differential worse than -20.

From the start of the year, many had Arizona among the league's bottom half in the Central Division. After nine games into the campaign, it's looking like it's already time to discuss who the Coyotes will be taking at the draft in Montreal next summer.

The Flames are Making Noise

If you have not been paying attention to the Calgary Flames, you missed out on quite an October run for the franchise. The Flames have won six straight games and currently sit on top of the Pacific Division at 6-1-1.

Calgary has been led in scoring this year by Johnny Gaudreau who has 11 points so far this season but also has been getting strong contributions from the likes of Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Blake Coleman. Jacob Markstrom has also been stellar in net to start the year with three shutouts and some of the best numbers, league-wide.

After a good start out of Edmonton, too. the Flames have been showing early that both Alberta teams are worth keeping on your radar.