Three Things We Learned in Week 5 of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

We're fast approaching the 20-game market across the league, and, thankfully, we haven't had to deal with a cancellation pandemic around the league like the past two years.

Let's look at the top headlines from the past week:

Troy Terry has been fantastic

Anaheim's start has been a tremendous storyline, with the team currently holding a surprising second place to Edmonton in the Pacific Division. One of the key cogs to Anaheim's hot start has been Troy Terry, one of the team's young bright stars.

Terry is in his fifth season and currently leads the Ducks in scoring with 20 points. He currently holds a 14-game point streak and has truly been the team's early season MVP.

Many expected the Ducks to be battling near the bottom, but Terry and veterans Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique are doing their best so far to try and exceed the majority of expectations early on.

Something has to change in Vancouver

Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver sits well below the .500 mark, their power play currently is below 70 percent and they've allowed 19 goals over the past three games.

You have to ask: what's next for GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green? Things aren't looking positive for either, and it might be time to shake things up. The fanbase is asking for it, and it simply might be the right time to make the change because they can't get much worse than they are now.

Another non-playoff year should be the signal for Canucks ownership to look for Benning's successor, but it seems like the franchise still holds him in high regard. We'll see how that changes over the coming weeks.

Morgan Reilly has unlocked backspin

Backspin is a golf term, not really something you hear about in hockey.

But Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman Morgan Reilly showed that anything can be possible. Take a look at how Reilly's shot beats Buffalo's Aaron Dell in Toronto's 5-4 win this past Saturday night.

We have yet to receive word on if Reilly's stick was actually made by Titleist or Callaway, but it was pretty darn cool regardless.