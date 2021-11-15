Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Three Things We Learned in Week 5 of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Troy Terry has emerged in a big way for Anaheim, Vancouver needs to shake things up – and soon – and Morgan Reilly's goal turned some heads. Avry Lewis-McDougall takes a look at three storylines from the past week.
Author:
USATSI_17128987

We're fast approaching the 20-game market across the league, and, thankfully, we haven't had to deal with a cancellation pandemic around the league like the past two years. 

Let's look at the top headlines from the past week:

Troy Terry has been fantastic

Anaheim's start has been a tremendous storyline, with the team currently holding a surprising second place to Edmonton in the Pacific Division. One of the key cogs to Anaheim's hot start has been Troy Terry, one of the team's young bright stars.

Terry is in his fifth season and currently leads the Ducks in scoring with 20 points. He currently holds a 14-game point streak and has truly been the team's early season MVP.

Many expected the Ducks to be battling near the bottom, but Terry and veterans Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique are doing their best so far to try and exceed the majority of expectations early on.

Something has to change in Vancouver

Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for the Vancouver Canucks.  Vancouver sits well below the .500 mark, their power play currently is below 70 percent and they've allowed 19 goals over the past three games.

You have to ask: what's next for GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green? Things aren't looking positive for either, and it might be time to shake things up. The fanbase is asking for it, and it simply might be the right time to make the change because they can't get much worse than they are now.

Another non-playoff year should be the signal for Canucks ownership to look for Benning's successor, but it seems like the franchise still holds him in high regard. We'll see how that changes over the coming weeks.

Morgan Reilly has unlocked backspin 

Backspin is a golf term, not really something you hear about in hockey.

But Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman Morgan Reilly showed that anything can be possible. Take a look at how Reilly's shot beats Buffalo's Aaron Dell in Toronto's 5-4 win this past Saturday night. 

We have yet to receive word on if Reilly's stick was actually made by Titleist or Callaway, but it was pretty darn cool regardless.

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_17128987
Play
News

Three Things We Learned in Week 5 of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Troy Terry has emerged in a big way for Anaheim, Vancouver needs to shake things up – and soon – and Morgan Reilly's goal turned some heads. Avry Lewis-McDougall takes a look at three storylines from the past week.

13 seconds ago
Tuukka Rask
Play
News

Will Tuukka Rask Return to the Boston Bruins?

Tuukka Rask's appearance last week at the Boston Bruins training facility suggests he could be ready to return from off-season hip surgery earlier than expected. Whether that will be with the Bruins remains to be seen.

1 hour ago
Kirill Kaprizov
News

Who You Need to Start in Fantasy Hockey in Week 6

Jason Chen sets the stage with your best bets for your fantasy hockey matchups this week, including why you should buy into Minnesota and Nashville – and why you might be weary of Edmonton.

2 hours ago