Three Things We Learned in Week 6 of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Chicago has a hard time handling the Oilers, the Pacific is fun and Alex Ovechkin continues his mission of trying to break Gretzky's scoring record. Avry Lewis-McDougall gets into a trio of NHL storylines from this past week.

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The league's best teams are stepping up and the biggest names are putting their stamp on the season. Let's look at a few storylines from this past week:

Connor Murphy and Caleb Jones saw all of Edmonton

Saturday night saw the Oilers improve to 13-4 with a dominant 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. That game showed just how much Edmonton can dominate a game, as shown by this little tidbit below:

Amazingly, during this stretch, the Oilers were able to change all four lines and somehow failed to score in this sequence. Holding Edmonton off the scoresheet with two defenders stuck on the ice for almost five minutes should warrant a sympathy point for the Hawks.

Note to teams: don't let Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl run the show. But even if you don't, the team's depth is showing up big this season.

The Pacific is competitive

Most people wrote this division off from the get-go, with Edmonton and Vegas looking like the only true contenders out there. But currently, the Calgary Flames sit on top with the Oilers a point back of them. Anaheim and Vegas are fewer than five points back of the lead, creating a spicy battle that can go any way at the top.

As the year continues, it will be fun to see if the Ducks youth can continue to lead the charge of a rebuild that's being accelerated, and what impact Jack Eichel will have for the Golden Knights when he's finally cleared to play.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if the fight for the final three spots in the division came down to the final few days of the regular season.

There's no slowing down Alex Ovechkin

The Great 8 may have been held without a goal in three-straight outings heading into the weekend, but he made up for that against San Jose and Seattle. Ovechkin scored three times to give him 745 all time.

Ovechkin sits by himself in 4th all-time in career NHL goals. It won't take long for Ovi to pass Jaromir Jagr for third with 766 goals.

A motivated Ovechkin is a hard thing to stop and it won't be long before we're talking about him catching Gordie Howe – and, eventually, the Great One.