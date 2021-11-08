Three Things We Learned Week 4 Of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Going 1vs4 is not a problem for Connor McDavid

We may only be in November, but in the Oilers' 6-5 win over the New York Rangers, Connor McDavid may have already locked up the top goal of the season title.

Four Rangers defenders against No. 97? Not a problem.

Sportsnet's Jack Michaels said it best by simply saying "What can you say?"

Not many other players would be able to get through that space and then still get a shot off. An amazing goal that was one of the biggest moments in a game that saw the Oilers battle back from being down 4-1.

There's no slowing down the Panthers

With a record of 10-0-1, the Florida Panthers have been nearly perfect since the drop of the opening faceoff this year. The Cats have scored the most goals in the league with 46 and lead the way in high danger goals with 18.

The scoring attack has been led by usual suspects Anthony Duclair, Aleksander Barkov, and Johnathan Huberdeau, all with 12 points this season. The goaltending has been something worth watching too as Sergei Bobrovsky has found his groove again, starting the year at 6-0-0 with a GAA of 1.72.

Florida looks like a team that has the potential to finally break through in the Eastern Conference and finally get its first playoff series win since 1996.

The Seattle Kraken have defensive problems

The Kraken's start has been bumpy to say the least. After 12 games, the league's newest club sits in last place in the Pacific Division, considered by many to be the worst in the league.

Defense was supposed to be one of the stronger parts of the franchise, but they have instead allowed 40 goals and are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. The most concerning game yet was when they fell 5-4 to the Arizona Coyotes this past Saturday, giving their opponents their first win of the season.

Something needs to start clicking, and fast.