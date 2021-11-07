Top Five Funniest Broadcasting Moments in Hockey

Every once in a while, the funniest or strangest parts of a hockey game come from the interactions involving the various reporters and broadcasters in the sport. Here's a look at five memorable moments.

A Zamboni almost runs over Kevin Weekes

Pre-game hits are a staple off all broadcasts. A hit by Scott Oake and Kevin Weekes in 2010 seemed perfectly normal - that is until the Zamboni at Rexall Place was trying to leave the ice.

Oake, noticing the situation, quickly pulled Weekes out of the path of the oncoming machine, and without missing a beat, Weekes continued discussing that night's Oilers-Sharks game while shuffling into a corner for safety.

Both men were quick on their feet in getting out of the way and not letting it affect the hit for a moment that quickly went viral.

John Giannone is hit with a puck

Broadcasting near the ice is pretty dangerous, but it allows reporters a chance to get a birds-eye view of the action and hear things that they wouldn't being up in the press box. The placement does mean that whomever is at ice level has to stay alert at all times for sticks and pucks. For MSG's John Giannone, the situation took a pretty violent turn.

Before the end of the period of a 2013 Rangers-Islanders game, a Marc Staal clearing attempt hit him in the face, cutting his nose. But he kept working on air even as he was receiving treatment for the cut.

Al Trautwig's disbelief over what he just saw might also have been one of the funniest reactions to end the sequence of events.

Jennifer Hedger is taken down by a t-shirt cannon

NHL trade deadline day broadcasts can get dry at points when nothing of note happens. It might take a few hours before we hear about even a minor trade, so to TSN's credit over the years, they've tried to break up the monotony by adding a bit of humor to the broadcasts.

During the 2016 TSN TradeCentre show, host James Duthie brought out a t-shirt cannon and started firing shirts at various TSN staffers. When Duthie handed the cannon to Martin Biron, the former NHL goaltender took the cannon and fired it right at Jennifer Hedger, who took one of the shirts right to the stomach.

She definitely didn't expect it, but it was pretty funny.

Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro ask about music

During a semifinal game between Canada and Russia at the 2021 World Juniors, the infamous "penalty song" from the 2020 tournament reared it's ugly head once more.

Just listen.

Phil Kessel and Pierre McGuire's discussion about breath

"How's your breath?"

Pierre McGuire question Phil Kessel during McGuire's NBC stint became an instant classic. McGuire asked it in terms of Kessel's conditioning but Kessel took it as possibly having halitosis. The confusion may have been one of the funniest pre-game interview moments as Kessel took it in stride.

Kessel may not be the most quotable character, but he has proven before there's a side of him that can produce some hilarious soundbites.