Top Sharks Prospect William Eklund Returned to Sweden

After playing nine games in the NHL to open the season, William Eklund has been loaned to Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League by San Jose.

Eklund, selected seventh overall by the Sharks in July, made the team out of training camp, recording three assists in his opening three games. He added one more against Buffalo earlier this week, playing a top-six role at points throughout his stint with the club.

With Eklund going back to Sweden now, the Sharks save an extra year of his entry-level contract, meaning he won't become an RFA until 2025. Eklund spent two years with Djurgarden's men's team before coming over to North America, recording 25 points in 60 games - including 25 in his first full campaign last year.

The move means Eklund should be available for Sweden at the upcoming World Junior Championship, a move that could see him become one of the top scoring threats at the event.