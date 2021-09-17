September 17, 2021
Two Charged in Robbery of Blues Prospect at Gateway Arch

Federal charges have been filed against two people accused of robbing a St. Louis Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch earlier this week.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against two people accused of robbing a St. Louis Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Christopher Franklin and 18-year-old Kaniya Sloan are charged with aiding and abetting a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction and accessory after the fact. They were arrested Wednesday, along with a juvenile.

Officials have not disclosed the name of the hockey prospect. Police said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds Monday evening when an armed man took their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse before fleeing. Police said the victims were not hurt. Surveillance footage was used to help identify the suspects.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said at the time the player was in St. Louis for the team’s rookie camp.

