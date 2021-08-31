USA, Canada to Play for Women's World Championship Gold

The oldest rivalry in Women's hockey will determine who leaves Calgary with a gold medal.

USA get past Finland

For a sixth straight tournament, the USA will be playing for a gold medal thanks to a 2-0 win over Finland.

The meeting will mark the 21st time in 22 events that the two nations have played for gold.

The Americans would put the pressure on Finland early on, but they'd eventually break the scoreless drought at 22:23. Alex Carpenter would deflect a point shot past Anni Keisala, with Abbey Murphy's goal at 35:17 extending the lead to 2-0.

The fate of this game was determined with an empty-netter at 57:07 thanks to Kendall Coyne-Schofield.

Canada too much for Switzerland

Canada's win against Switzerland was never in doubt following a 4-0 win to advance.

Canada is chasing its first gold in the tournament since 2012, as Canada – currently with 10 gold medals – looks to stay in first place in the championship count ahead of USA (nine).

Renata Fast would get the Canadian attack started at 5:14 with her first goal of the tournament. Just over a minute later, Melodie Daoust would make it 2-0 to capitalize on all the momentum. In the second, Daoust would get her second, with Rebecca Johnston capping things off with just a few minutes left on the clock.

-----

Three Stars:

1) Renata Fast, D (CAN): A strong performance for the blueliner whose two-point game helped spark the offense.

2) Melodie Daoust (CAN): Another multi-point game for Daoust as she continues to lead all players in tournament scoring.

3) Alex Carpenter (F), (USA): Carpenter's third goal of the tournament would stand as the game-winner for the Americans.