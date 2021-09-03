USA Names Assistant Coaching Staff for 2022 Winter Olympics

Two hours after the NHL confirmed its Olympic participation in 2022, USA Hockey announced that John Hynes, David Quinn, Todd Reirden and Ryan Miller will serve as assistant coaches to Mike Sullivan in Beijing.

It's been a busy day on the Olympics beat.

Sullivan was previously announced as the team's head coach a few months back.

“We've got a great coaching staff in place,” USA GM Stan Bowman said. “It's a group that knows what it takes to be successful, and through their unique and varied backgrounds will help put our team in the best position to win the gold medal."

Hynes, currently with the Nashville Predators, has coached with USA at various levels in the past, dating back to the 1999 U-18 World Hockey Championship as an assistant. He also coached the USNTDP from 2003 until 2009 before becoming the main bench boss for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hynes has spent the past six years in the NHL between New Jersey and Nashville, and while he hasn't won a championship yet, he does have two golds at the U-18 level and was an assistant with USA's championship effort at the 2004 World Junior Championship.

Quinn is also no stranger to the national team level, having played in the 1986 World Junior Championship himself before serving on the bench at the men's, women's and junior levels for his country. Quinn last was the assistant coach with USA's 2016 World Championship effort, two years before he'd make his NHL head coaching debut with the New York Rangers.

Reirden has never worked with USA at the national level, but just finished his first year back with Pittsburgh as an assistant coach after a six-year run in Washington. Reirden has two Stanley Cup rings to his credit, winning with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Washington in 2018.

Miller makes his first appearance as a coach with USA after previously acting as the team's starting goalie in 2010 and 2014. His 2010 performance earned him MVP honors with a .946 save percentage, only to win the Vezina Trophy later that season. Miller retired from the NHL at the end of the 2021 regular season after an 18-year NHL career with Buffalo, St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim.