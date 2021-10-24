October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Vince Dunn Scores First Goal at Climate Pledge Arena

With just 3.2 seconds remaining in the first period, Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored the first goal at the team's new rink, Climate Pledge Arena.
Author:
Climate Pledge Arena

There you go, history nerds.

With just 3.2 seconds remaining in the first period, Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored the first goal at the team's new rink, Climate Pledge Arena.

The rink, which opened up earlier this month, is the most expensive arena in NHL history with a price tag of over $1.5 billion. So it was fitting that the place got to celebrate a home team goal in the dying seconds of the opening period, with Dunn beating Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko with a wrist shot late in the frame.

It was the first goal for Dunn on the Kraken, who entered the game with two assists in three outings.

The Kraken won its first game in its second outing on the road on Oct. 14 with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

An electric goal in an electric facility. What a night.

TOP HEADLINES

Climate Pledge Arena
Play
News

Vince Dunn Scores First Goal at Climate Pledge Arena

With just 3.2 seconds remaining in the first period, Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored the first goal at the team's new rink, Climate Pledge Arena.

1 minute ago
Adin Hill
Play
News

Adin Hill Has Risen to the Occasion So Far for San Jose

The 25-year-old goaltender has been a big piece of San Jose's early season success. Many believed he'd become a No. 1 guy somewhere, and the Sharks might be able to benefit from that in a big way.

8 hours ago
Seattle_History2
News

The History of Hockey in Seattle

Getting the NHL to the Emerald City has been a long process with more than onefalse start, but that doesn’t mean hockey is at all alien to Seattle.

11 hours ago