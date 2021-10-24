Vince Dunn Scores First Goal at Climate Pledge Arena

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There you go, history nerds.

With just 3.2 seconds remaining in the first period, Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored the first goal at the team's new rink, Climate Pledge Arena.

The rink, which opened up earlier this month, is the most expensive arena in NHL history with a price tag of over $1.5 billion. So it was fitting that the place got to celebrate a home team goal in the dying seconds of the opening period, with Dunn beating Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko with a wrist shot late in the frame.

It was the first goal for Dunn on the Kraken, who entered the game with two assists in three outings.

The Kraken won its first game in its second outing on the road on Oct. 14 with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

An electric goal in an electric facility. What a night.