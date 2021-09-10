Vladimir Tarasenko Could Remain With the Blues

St. Louis' star shooter still hasn't been traded despite his request. With training camp looming, he's no longer a lock to get moved.

Vladimir Tarasenko (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

There's been no change in Vladimir Tarasenko's status since his trade request earlier in the off-season. As training camp approaches with no deal in sight, the right winger, 29, could still be skating with the St. Louis Blues when the season opens next month.

In a recent appearance on the “Cam & Strick” podcast, Blues coach Craig Berube indicated he didn't think Tarasenko would be moved anytime soon. “I expect Vladdy will play for us, and I'm gonna treat him like any other player,” Berube said. He added they'll deal with his trade request internally, saying they'll focus on what they can control rather than what they can't.

Berube could be referring to the trade market. Despite considerable speculation earlier this summer over destinations for Tarasenko, interest in the five-time 30-goal scorer seems to have dried up as the off-season goes on. Teams that could use a scoring right winger appear reluctant to take on his $7.5-million AAV through 2022-23.

Tarasenko's recent shoulder surgeries are another sticking point. Interested clubs could prefer evaluating his performance this season before committing to a trade.

Bally Sports Midwest's Andy Strickland suggested a third team might have to get involved to make a deal happen. He said at least one team was willing to absorb part of Tarasenko's cap hit but didn't indicate which one.

It could be a rebuilding club with plenty of cap room willing to take on part of his salary for a draft pick from the Blues or the team receiving Tarasenko. The Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes or Detroit Red Wings could fall into that category.