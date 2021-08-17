Wayne Gretzky Launches New NFT Collectibles

The Great One is the latest name in hockey getting into the digital marketplace space of NFTs.

Wayne Gretzky (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

NFT collections are becoming more and more commonplace among names in the sports world some of the biggest hockey names are also getting involved.

Earlier this year, Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews launched collections. Last month, Alex Ovechkin did the same.

Now Wayne Gretzky is the latest to get involved.

On Tuesday, Autograph, a NFT platform launched by NFL legend Tom Brady, dropped the Wayne Gretzky Premier Access Collection. NFTs, also known as a Non-Fungible Token, is a digital asset that can be bought and sold online and represents objects such as digital cards or art.

Along with the drop of The Preseason Access Collection of NFTs on the DraftKings Marketplace in collaboration with Upper Deck, the Signature editions will follow on August 20th.

NFTs are a new venture for Gretzky but he sees it as a new way to give fans something to further connect with players and moments via collectibles.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved everything about hockey, and I’m excited to collaborate with Autograph in creating NFTs that commemorate the game I respect so much," Gretzky said. "I was lucky enough to play during such a great era, and I see Autograph NFTs as a new way for superfans and collectors to own and experience these exciting sports moments."

The possibility of the Great One doing work with legendary teammates could be something that we see in the future.

"I would be excited to do something with my old teammates," Gretzky said. "There’s lots more to come on my relationship with Autograph and potential collaborations".

Gretzky also sits on a board of advisors at Autograph that includes sports legends such as Brady, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk and Naomi Osaka.

The Gretzky collection is available in five colors: carbon, platinum, emerald, sapphire and ruby, with prices ranging from $25 to $1,500. For Gretzky, making sure that the NFTs were accessible to collectors of all budgets was important so that as many fans as possible could take part in the release.

"I’ve always been committed to sharing and developing the game further for all hockey fans, and the fact that Autograph is making the NFT space more accessible and streamlined is important to me," Gretzky said. "I want my NFTs to appeal to both new and longtime collectors, and the price range makes it much more approachable for a wide demographic."