Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov to Five-Year Contract

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest dominos of the off-season has finally fallen.

With training camp opening up across the league on Wednesday the Minnesota Wild have finally announced the signing of Calder Trophy winner Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45-million deal, holding a $9 million AAV. The Athletic's Michael Russo broke the terms of the deal.

With 51 points in 55 games as a rookie, the Wild finally saw what the Russian star could do in the NHL. Kaprizov had previously spent his entire pro career in the KHL, recording 230 points in six years while leading the league in goals twice. Kaprizov also won the 2018 Olympic Winter Games with Russia and should factor into the team in a big way again in 2022.

The Wild's other big summer RFA, Kevin Fiala, signed a one-year deal worth $5.1-million earlier this summer and will become an RFA again next year. With Kaprizov, who was on pace for close to 80 points in a full season, the Wild at least was able to come to terms on an extended deal for the team's top star. Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy aren't far from helping the Wild's offense that saw Kaprizov do a lot of the heavy lifting last season.

Let the games begin.