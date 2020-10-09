Winners and Losers on Day 1 of Free Agency

Nobody made out better than Jacob Markstrom and nobody was more tortured than viewers in Canada who had to put up with an endless loop of a commercial for eggs.

Anne-Marie Sorvin - USA Today Sports

It seems a little strange to be writing the proverbial ‘Winners and Losers’ piece on a day when the top six free agents on THN’s top 30 list are still out there and only two of the top 10 were signed. But hey, it’s 2020. We’ve been conditioned to deal with disappointment, so why should one of the biggest off-ice days on the hockey calendar be any exception?

So we’re going to go in a little bit of a different direction here. Without further ado, we present the Winners and Losers of Day 1 of Free Agency. That covers us off nicely.

WINNER – Jacob Markstrom

Here’s a guy who will be 31 years old before this season is a month old and at a time when there’s a historical goalie glut in the market and the prospect of a flat salary cap, managed to snag himself a six-year, $36 million deal, essentially on the basis of one brilliant season. Nobody, no team or player, made out better on Day 1 of free agency than Jacob Markstrom did. All it takes is one team and that team is the Flames, who haven’t had any real stability in their crease since the days of Miikka Kiprusoff and are hoping and praying they’ve found it with Markstrom.

LOSER – Edmonton Oilers

Since Day 2 of the draft, seven goalies changed teams and none of them ended up with the Oilers. The Oilers swung and missed on Markstrom, which in the long-term might not be such a bad thing for them. But they couldn’t have offered more than the Ottawa Senators did for Matt Murray? They couldn’t have signed a veteran to give them some presence in the crease? The Oilers got a combined save percentage of .869 from Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith in their qualifying-round ouster and they badly need an upgrade in that position.

WINNER – Vancouver Canucks

So you know how hockey people often talk about the best deals being the ones that weren’t made? Well, that’s the case for the Canucks, both with Markstrom and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Markstrom’s term and money were far too much for the Canucks, who have their heir apparent waiting in Thatcher Demko. And in Braden Holtby, they’ve got a guy for four few years and a cap hit of $1.7 million less than Markstrom commanded. As far as OEL is concerned, he’s not a fit with the Canucks and his cap hit is far too much of a burden.

LOSER – Players looking for long-term deals

Those will come, of course, when the alpha dog dominos start to drop, but of all the players who signed on Day 1, only Markstrom got a contract of more than three years. Two years seemed to be the going term rate for the day, which probably isn’t a coincidence as teams try to feather their nests to prepare for the expansion draft after next season.

WINNER – Edmonton Oilers

Yes, we make the rules and on Day 1 of free agency, you can be both a winner and a loser. In signing Kyle Turris to a two-year deal worth just $1.65 million per season, the Oilers get a player who will actually be suited to the role of third-line center. Turris was never a fit with the Nashville Predators at that pay rate and term, either to their style of play or the role in which he was placed. Going to the Oilers and playing behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has the potential to bring out the best in a guy who still has something to give.

LOSER – Torey Krug

It’s hard to classify Krug until he signs, but he lost on Day 1 basically because he pretty much has to wait until the market decides what Alex Pietrangelo is worth. And he actually represents all the big-name players who were looking to sign quickly. Too many teams facing too much of a cap crunch has a lot of teams with their hands tied when it comes to taking on these long-term, big-money contracts. Not the best of years to hit the free agency market for any of these guys.

WINNER – Winnipeg Jets

The Jets didn’t sign anyone, but they managed to solidify their top two lines by acquiring Paul Stastny from the Vegas Golden Knights for a marginal prospect and a conditional draft pick. Assuming Patrik Laine stays, it would be very, very difficult to come up with a team that has a better group of top-six forwards than the Jets.

LOSER – Viewers in Canada

Not because there were so few deals of consequence. Not because the networks didn’t deliver on their analysis. But because of that god-foresaken egg commercial. It was unrelenting and was the equivalent of water boarding anyone who watched. On the other hand, I know I’m having eggs for dinner tonight and you’re weird for thinking that’s weird. Now make it stop. Please. Just. Make. It. Stop.