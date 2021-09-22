September 22, 2021
Women's World Championship Will Occur During Olympic Years

The IIHF has approved a change to allow the top women's World Hockey Championship to occur during Olympic years.
The IIHF has approved a change to allow the top women's World Hockey Championship to occur during Olympic years.

The decision, made at the IIHF semi-annual and general congress in St. Petersburg, Russia this week, will allow the tournament to take place in August of 2022, six months after the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China.

In 2014, the lower division tournaments were allowed to participate in non-Olympic years, but this will be the first time the top-level event to take place during an Olympic season.

The IIHF said, due to logistical challenges with school and work, the Olympic-year tournaments will take place in August as opposed to the usual spring-time tournaments. The 2021 edition was held in August after COVID-19 forced the tournament to be postponed.

