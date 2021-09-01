Canada Wins 2021 Women's World Championship Over USA

Andre Ringuette/HHOF-IIHF Images

Canada has won the women's World Hockey Championship with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States in Calgary.

The game marked the 21st time in 22 events that the two teams have advanced to the final. Canada is in control of first with 11 of them, with USA behind with nine.

The match lived up to the usual high expectations anytime Canada and USA's women's teams play. It was the first gold medal game between the two teams since 2017, with Finland playing the United States in 2019 and no tournaments occurring in 2018 or 2020.

The first period was dominated by USA on the scoreboard - more specifically, Alex Carpenter. At 9:55, Carpenter opened the scoring with a snappy wrister in close, beating Ann-Renee Desbiens on a shot the Canadian goalie wish she had back. Three minutes later, Carpenter once again scored in close, this time going under the glove on the power play to start USA's title defense as well as you'd expect.

But Canada wouldn't back down in the second with two goals two minutes apart. At 24:13, Brianne Jenner scored after taking Sarah Fillier's shot and beating Nicole Hensley with a quick move to the right of the crease to make it 2-1. Shortly after, Jamie Lee Rattray tied it up after deflecting Jocelyne Larocque's shot just below the crossbar to spice things up.

The game came down to the wire, with neither team scoring in the remainder of regulation to force overtime for the eighth time in the past 11 meetings between the two nations at this event. In the extra frame, Marie-Philip Poulin - known as Captain Clutch for her ability to come up big important games - scored after her shot bounced off the post, down and in. The two teams kept playing for a short period after but an-ice review confirmed the goal was in and Canada would skate to the championship.

Earlier in the day, Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1 for the bronze medal.