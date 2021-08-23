World Championship Roundup: Canada, USA, Czech Republic Still Perfect

The first weekend of the women's World Championship is over and Canada, USA and the Czech Republic hold perfect records after two games each.

Canada Dominates in Win Over Russia



Canada improves to 2-0 at the World Championship with a 5-1 win over Russia on Sunday.

The story of the game, though, was the play of Russian netminder Nadezhda Morozova. The Russian netminder did everything she could to keep her team in the game. She made 17 saves in the opening period alone and continued by facing over 30 shots before getting pulled after the 3-0 goal, but Morozova came up big against a determined Canada team that clearly had domination in its sights.

Unfortunately for the Russians, it wasn't enough. Sarah Fillier got things moving with a goal at 27:29 and Ella Shelton scored two minutes later to take Russia's steam away. Erin Ambrose scored to end Morozova's night at 33:48 in favor of Anna Prugova, with Russia hoping the goalie switch could change the team's momentum.

But considering Canada outshot ROC 62-7, that wasn't the case. Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston helped extend Canada's advantage, with Russia only recording three scoring chances in the third. But with a second left in the game, Olga Sosina scored to end Ann-Renee Desbiens' shutout to conclude the game – even if it didn't mean anything at that point.

USA Shuts Out Finland in 2019 Final Rematch

It wasn't as close as the 2019 match was, with the United States shutting out Finland 3-0 on Sunday evening.

A couple of penalties at both ends slowed the first half of the opening period down, but the United States would eventually figure things out. At 14:31, Grace Zumwinkle opened the scoring after finding the loose disk to the right of Finnish netminder Meeri Raisanen to make it 1-0 – the only goal of the opening frame.

Just after the 36-minute mark, Kelly Pannek made it 2-0. Pannek would unknowingly deflect Jincy Dunne's shot past Raisanen to double the lead after the Finns started the period quiet without any real scoring chances. The Americans capped it off with a goal from Hilary Knight, who, with the 3-0 marker, would go on to tie Cammi Granato for the most goals in tournament history with 45. It was a big one with a big celebration, ending the game in USA's favor to improve their record to 2-0.

Czechs Stay Perfect With 4-2 Win Over Hungary

Despite the first two goals in team history at the top division, Hungary found themselves falling short once again with a 4-2 loss to the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Czechs improve to 2-0 after beating Denmark easily 6-1 to open the event on Friday. Hungary remains without a victory.

Teresa Radova opened the scoring up at 3:42, with Daniela Pejsova adding a second goal three minutes later. Vendula Pribylova made it 3-0 at 23:18 and Denisa Krizova finished off the Czech's goal-scoring efforts a minute later to seemingly put the game out of reach.

But the Hungarians found some strength and put pressure back on the Czechs. Reka Dabasi scored her team's first top-level goal just before the end of the second to give the bench something to cheer for before captain Fanni Gasparics cut the deficit to two. It wasn't enough for the Hungarians, however, who couldn't do enough to finish off the comeback effort.

-----

Three Stars

1. Denisa Krizova, F (CZE): With a goal and an assist, it was just another great night for Krizova – but that's to be expected.

2. Fanni Gasparics, F (HUN): Helped set up Dabasi's goal and Athens scored one of her own. It wasn't enough, but a historic day for the Hungarians.

3. Nadezhda Morozova, G (ROC): Her performance in the first half saved Russia from being completely embarrassed... although it didn't help the team in the end.