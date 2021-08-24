World Championship Roundup: Germans, Czechs Keep Things Rolling With Wins

Monday saw the Germans take down Denmark, while the Czech Republic remain on top of Group B. Catch up with all the action from Calgary.

Germany moves to 2-0 vs Denmark

Germany strong run continued on Monday with a 3-1 victory over Denmark.

The Germans would get the scoring started at 12:30 thanks to Julia Zorn's second goal of the tournament. The lead would be doubled at 28:08 thanks to Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner added another at 31:17 to make it 3-0.

Denmark would not go down without a fight, though. Josephine Jakobsen would get the Danes on the board at 47:18 and would get some other late chances, but the Germans had already done the damage when it mattered most.

The Czech Republic firing on all cylinders against Japan

The Czech Republic remains atop Group A after a convincing 4-0 win over Japan.

Dominika Lásková would put the Czechs on the board first at the 8:11 mark in the first period. Noemi Neubauerová would extend the lead to 2-0 on just the sixth shot of the game before Alena Mills made it a 3-0 game 31 minutes in.

The Czechs would add one more in the form of a Katerina Mrazova goal early in the third at 41:17.

After three games, the Czech Republic lead all teams in the tournament in goals for with 14.

Three Stars

1. Noemi Neubauerová, F (CZE): A goal and an assist – a force all afternoon.

2. Jennifer Harß, G (GER): She's proving she can stand on her head when she needs to. Twenty-one saves.

3. Alena Mills, F (CZE): Another goal today to add to her tournament lead in goals and points.