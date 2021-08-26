August 26, 2021
World Championship Roundup: Final Preliminary Round Day Set

Finland's hopes for advancing are still alive, the Czechs are still the top team in Group B and Hungary takes history.
Author:
Publish date:
Women's World Championship

Finland's win keeps hope alive for quarter-final berth

Finland's hopes at getting out of the preliminary round and back in medal contention are still alive with a 4-0 win over Russia. 

The eventual winners did their most damage in the first, scoring three times. Susanna Tapani would open the scoring for the Finns at 8:07, with Petra Nieminen tallying another at 12:33. Jenniina Nylund's goal at 15:21 would give Finland a commanding 3-0 lead after the first frame, a game that the Russians looked lost in.

Nieminen's second of the night later in the game helped seal the deal as Sanni Keisala picked up the 14-save shutout en route to the victory.

The win means Finland’s game against Switzerland tomorrow will decide third place in Group A. A Finnish victory will give Suomi the spot, but a Swiss win in regulation would change things up.

The Czech Republic gets the best of Germany 

In a battle of the two best teams in Group B, it would be the Czech Republic skating away as the last unbeaten unit in the group with a 2-0 win.

The first was scoreless, but in the second, the Czechs would open the game up as Dominika Laksova would score at the 24:28 mark in the second period. 

In the third, Laskova would get on the scoresheet once more for the game-winning goal at 49:09 in the third.

Hungary gets first top division win 

History was made tonight in Calgary as the Hungarian national team managed to win its first top division game with a major 5-1 win over Denmark.

Kinga Jókai Szilágyi would give Hungary its first lead of the tournament at 14:45. Three minutes later, Alex Gowie would get her first of the tournament to make it 2-0 and just 22 seconds into the second, Fanni Gasparics extended the advantage. 

Denmark would cut into the Hungary lead at 25:16 thanks to Josephine Jakobsen, but that's as close as Denmark would get. Gowie would get her second goal of the night at 39:15, as would Gasparics' second with time running out in pursuit of the win.

-----

Three Stars: 

1) Dominika Laskova, D (CZE): Two more goals for Laskova as she's been one of the forces for the Czechs as they remain perfect in Group B. 

2) Alex Gowie, F (HUN): Gowie's two goals would hold back any chance of a Denmark comeback in a strong performance for her. 

3) Fanni Gasparics, F (HUN): Gasparics' performance would add to her total as Hungary's point leader with three points so far in the tournament. 

