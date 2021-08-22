World Championship Roundup: Germany, Russia, Japan Victorious on Day 2

The second day of action in Southern Alberta wrapped up with Germany, Russia and Japan all getting their first wins of the tournament.

Germans spoil Hungary's top division debut

Hungary's first trip to the top division of the World Championship didn't go to plan, with Germany winning 3-0 on Saturday.

Hungary did get off to a strong start in this game with some good chances, but it would be Germany that would strike first. Nina Christoff would beat Aniko Nemeth at the 12:55 mark of the first period. Less than a minute later, Christoff, one of the youngest players at the tournament, would score again to extend the lead to 2-0.

Aniko Nemeth did her best to keep Hungary in this game with 23 saves, even keeping things close heading into the final 10 minutes of play. But the Germans would strike once more thanks to Julia Zorn at 52:42 to finalize Germany's first victory of the tournament.

ROC battles back to beat Switzerland

Fourteen seconds. That was all it took for the Russian Olympic Committee to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead against Switzerland in an eventual 3-1 win.

It didn't start pretty for the Russians. Switzerland would get on the board first after star forward Alina Müller finished off a beautiful sequence with herself, Phoebe Stänz and Lara Stalder for the 1-0 lead. The Swiss had a tough loss in the second after Müller would leave the game with a right leg injury before backing out of the contest.

In the second, Russia would strike with Valeria Pavlova scoring at 30:49 - only to have Viktoria Kulishova add another 14 seconds later to make it 2-1. The Russians would stamp out any hopes of a Swiss comeback at 57:16 with Maria Batalova's goal, finishing off Russia's win in style.

Japan Shuts out Danes

The nightcap in Calgary was a low-scoring affair that saw Japan turn away every chance Denmark had for a 1-0 win.

The first would be a scoreless period but in the second, Hikaru Yamashita would break the goose egg on both sides at the 24:25 mark.

Denmark late would press for the tying goal, but Nana Fujimoto would shut the door for the Japanese win.

Three Stars

1. Nina Christoff, F (GER): The 18-year-old was the difference-maker for Germany with her two goals.

2. Nana Fujimoto, G (JPN): The veteran netminder held down the fort with 26 saves for the shutout.

3. Aniko Nemeth, G (HUN): Hungary was definitely outmatched, but Nemeth kept her team in the game the best she could.