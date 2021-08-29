World Championship Roundup: Semifinal Matchups Determined

Switzerland completes a dramatic comeback, the USA and Canada roll, and Finland gets a hard-earned victory to make up the final group of four.

Switzerland pulls off the comeback vs Russia

Quarter-final play started with as much drama as you could ask for as Switzerland would knock off Russia 3-2 in overtime – despite trailing 3-2 in the third period.

Russia would get the scoring started early as Yelizaveta Rodnova scored at 1:18 in the first period. Ilona Markova would extend the team's lead at 8:32 for what appeared to be the difference-maker for most of the contest.

The Russians would keep pressing to make it a 3-0 game, but Saskia Mauer did a good job of shutting the door for Switzerland. In the third, Switzerland would battle back with Evelina Raselli's goal at 49:30 to jumpstart the comeback.

The door for the Swiss to tie this up would open fully after Russia's Landysh Falyakhova took a late-game penalty. At 57:44, the Swiss' push to send the game to overtime would be complete as Phoebe Staenz's power-play goal would make it a 2-2 game.

Russia started to get desperate, but unfortunately for them, it wasn't enough. Laura Zimmerman would score at 65:29 to finish things off for Switzerland, moving them into the final four and into medal contention.

Americans dominate against Japan

USA showed once again why they're one of the favorites with a strong 10-2 win over Japan.

The Americans would get started early as Alex Carpenter would score at 3:10. Just 31 seconds later, Hilary Knight would strike to give the USA a 2-0 lead early. Japan would have an answer thanks to Akane Shiga at 10:58 – Japan's first goal against the USA in the history of the women's World Championship.

The offensive output in the first would be far from over for the USA as they would get three more goals courtesy of Grace Zumwinkle, Carpenter and Megan Keller.

Akane Shiga would get her second goal of the game for Japan to reduce the deficit to 5-2 to end a seven-goal first period, but that was the final time Japan would get to celebrate.

Brianna Decker and Caroline Harvey made it 7-2 in the second period and Zumwinkle, Knight, and Dani Cameranesi would score in the final stanza to finish off the largest American win of the tournament.

Canada has no trouble in win over Germany

Canada's dominance over Germany was never in doubt, with the heavily favored squad taking the 7-0 win to advance to the next round.

Just over a minute into the first period, Ashton Bell would get her first goal of the tournament at 1:29. Two minutes later, Natalie Spooner would beat Franziska Albl to double the scoring and Brianne Jenner finished the period at 3-0.

In the second, Spooner would add her second of the game at 28:01, while Marie-Phillip Poulin scored shortly after to make it 5-0. Melodie Daoust and Sarah Fillier added goals in the third to cap things off.

Finland holds on to beat the Czech Republic

After a rough preliminary round for the defending silver medalists, Finland would get a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Czech Republic to move on.

Sanni Vanhanen was the lone goal scorer at 35:01, with Anni Keisala hanging on for the shutout.

-----

Three Stars:

1) Saskia Maurer, G (SUI): Her 28-save performance kept the Swiss in this game when ROC kept pressing to extend their 2-0 lead.

2) Melodie Daoust, F (CAN): Daoust had a goal and two assists in a strong performance for the forward.

3) Hilary Knight, F (USA): A three-point night for Knight in a game in which she passed Cammi Granato for the most points by an American player at the world's.

-----

Semifinal Schedule (Mon, Aug. 29)

USA vs. Finland - 3:00 PM ET

Canada vs. Switzerland - 7:00 PM ET