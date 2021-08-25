World Championship Roundup: USA and Canada Roll, Japan Too Strong for Hungary

Canada and the United States remain perfect in preliminary round play in Calgary and Japan recorded a big win over Hungary. All that and more following Tuesday's action at the World Championship.

Americans dominate against ROC

The Americans showed how much firepower they truly have in the team's 6-0 win over the Russians.

The scoring started in the first period at 11:50 thanks to Britta Curl's scoring touch.

But the story of the game was Hilary Knight's record-breaking goal. In the second period, Knight entered the history books with her 45th goal in tournament history, passing Cammi Granato for the all-time tournament lead just a game after tying the record.

Lee Stecklein would make it a 3-0 game late in the 2nd at 37:25.

The Americans wouldn't take their foot off the gas in the third as Kelly Pannek would strike at 42:45. Abbey Murphy would score at 46:13 and Jesse Compher would score at 47:53 to make it 6-0 - good until the final buzzer.

USA is the only team to not concede a goal in group play - something that will likely be challenged against Canada on Thursday.

Canadians extend unbeaten streak against Switzerland

Despite being held off the scoresheet in the first period, Canada would still find a way to get their offense going in a 5-0 win over Switzerland.

After a dominant first 20 minutes that didn't result in a goal for Canada, the home team finally found some luck at 25:04. Emily Clark would get Canada on the board first, with Jamie Bourbonnais notching one for herself at 29:38. Less than thirty seconds later, Natalie Spooner would extend the Canadian lead to 3-0, while Melodie Daoust would put home a late one in the second period for a 4-0 lead at 36:34. Spooner scored a second goal in the third to finish the scoring off.

Late in the match, there would be a very scary situation as Marie-Philip Poulin was injured while blocking a shot. Her status remains unknown after not returning to the ice.

With Canada's win, the nation improves to 12-0-0 all-time against Switzerland.

Japan keeps pace in Group B with a win over Hungary

Japan was able to get another big win in group play with their 4-1 win over Hungary.

Akane Shiga put Japan on the board first, but Hungary would get a reply from Fanni Gasparics to make it a 1-1 game at 23:30. The tie would be short-lived as Rui Ukita would restore the Japan lead at 27:30, with Haruna Yoneyama and Hanae Kubo improving Japan's advantage to 4-1.

Three Stars

1. Natalie Spooner, F (CAN): Two goals against the Swiss helped a dominant Canadian effort.

2. Hilary Knight, F (USA): One of the faces of USA's hockey program was able to take her place in the history books with her 45th-career tournament goal.

3. Rui Ukita, F (JPN): Ukita's second period goal would stand up as the game-winner for Japan in a strong performance vs Hungary.