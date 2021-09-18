September 18, 2021
Zdeno Chara Returns to the New York Islanders

Zdeno Chara, 44, is returning to the New York Islanders on a one-year contract.
Big Z is heading home.

According to ESPN's Kevin Weekes, Zdeno Chara is returning to the New York Islanders on a one-year contract. 

Chara, 44, began his career with the Islanders in 1997-98, spending four seasons with the team before getting traded to Ottawa in 2001 in a deal that sent Alexei Yashin to Long Island.

Chara played 55 of 56 games for Washington last season, recording two goals and 10 points in a reduced role for the team. Chara spent 14 years with the Boston Bruins before that, serving as captain for the entirety of his tenure while winning a Stanley Cup and a Norris Trophy.

