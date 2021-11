Peter Young joins Kerry Goulet to announce the 50th Anniversary of the World Hockey Association.

The men will be joined by original Winnipeg Jets Norm Beaudin and Lyle Moffat as Young outlines the details of the event planned for October of 2022. Young will also announce the WHA Legacy honorees: Bobby Hull, Gordie Howe, Dennis Murphy, and Alton White.

Stream will be live at 5:00 PM ET.