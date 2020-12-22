Gouche Live: Chatting with German U-20 Assistant Coach Steffen Ziesche

Tuesday on Gouche Live, Steffen Ziesche, an assistant coach with the German U-20 club, joins Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen. They chat about Ziesche's career in Germany and his role at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.

With several players from Germany testing positive for COVID-19, how has this affected the players? What is it like in the bubble? Plus, Gouche Live's European correspondent Schopy will join to chat about all things hockey.