August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Gouche Live: Eichel, Svechnikov, Couturier and More

Gouche Live: Eichel, Svechnikov, Couturier and More

Author:
Publish date:

This week on Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet discusses the new developments in the Jack Eichel watch and break down some of the big signings from the past week.

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_15688083
Play
News

Eichel Switching Agents Amid Dispute with Sabres

With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury.

2596268
Play
News

Top 10 International Hockey Defensemen

From the 1960s-80s, there were many world-class blueliners who played outside the NHL. They deserve recognition.

20210821_204702
Play
News

Growing Hockey Globally - With the Help of a Storied Rivalry

Building an international hockey event in the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, but the 2021 Ice Hockey Classic between Canada and USA still managed to be a success despite it.