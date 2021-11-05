Gouche Live: Eichel Trade and Price's Return
This week on Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet will be taking a deeper look into the Jack Eichel trade and Carey Price's upcoming return to the Montreal Canadiens.
Stream will be live at 6:00 PM ET:
This week on Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet will be taking a deeper look into the Jack Eichel trade and Carey Price's upcoming return to the Montreal Canadiens.
Stream will be live at 6:00 PM ET:
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
In many areas, the Seattle Kraken has been the model franchise for diversity in the NHL. That has fully extended to the media group that covers the team, too.
After playing nine games in the NHL to open the season, William Eklund has been loaned to Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League by San Jose.
Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday after entering the NHL's player assistance program last month.