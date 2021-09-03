September 3, 2021
Gouche Live: The NHL is Headed to Beijing

Steven Ellis joins Kerry Goulet to chat about the NHL's decision to participate in the Beijing Olympics. It didn't look likely a few months ago, so what changed?
Stream will be active at 4:00 PM ET:

