Storytellers Featuring Ian Pulver: Olli Jokinen's Journey to Coaching

In this edition of Storytellers, Ian Pulver caught up with Olli Jokinen in Jukurit, Fin. where Jokinen currently coaches in the top Finnish league.

Jokinen, played over 1,200 games in the NHL and won three Olympic medals with the Finns, among other major career accomplishments. Jokinen learned from and played for some legendary coaches, including three Sutter brothers, Mike Keenan, John Tortorella and Ken Hitchcock. Jokinen has brought his own style of coaching to Jukurit – a very disciplined, but a player-first brand of coaching.

Jokinen’s goal is to become the first Finnish-born head coach in the NHL.