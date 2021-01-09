SI.com
Storytellers Featuring Ian Pulver: Scott Gomez's Alaskan Adventures

Scott Gomez joins host Ian Pulver to chat about his lengthy NHL career, his advice to players of all ages and his current endeavors with Scotty's House.
On the fourth episode, two-time Stanley Cup Champion Scotty Gomez joins Ian Pulver to talk about his new endeavors, Scotty’s House and Story Time with Uncle Scott. Gomez, one of the very best storytellers in the business, covers an array of topics, including his days with the New Jersey Devils and his 1,000-plus games in the NHL. 

Gomez renders advice to current NHLers, future pros and players at all levels. He is entertaining and witty as he discusses his heritage, his Alaskan roots and his current Scotty's House adventures.

