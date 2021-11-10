The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast: Should You Sell High on Lucas Raymond?

Lucas Raymond (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast, with senior writer Matt Larkin:



- Top waiver-wire pickups for shallow, medium and deep leagues



- Strategy tip of the week: Strive for roto balance



- Starting Lineup: Best interview subjects



- Taking listener questions on pool topics such as:

(a) Should you cash in on Lucas Raymond or hold him?



(b) Under what conditions is Taylor Hall droppable?



(c) What rules are deal-breakers in keeper-league formats?



(d) Should you drop Semyon Varlamov for Carter Hart?



(e) Who is fantasy's biggest disappointment so far this season?



(f) How patient should you be with Nick Suzuki?



And much more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM