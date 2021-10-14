October 14, 2021
Publish date:

The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast: This Year's League-Winning Pickup Is…

Which widely available waiver-wire adds could turn the tide of your season in Week 1? Which rookies are the most trustworthy fantasy bets in 2021-22? And more.
Author:
JP

This week on The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast, with senior writer Matt Larkin:

- Top waiver-wire pickups for shallow, medium and deep leagues

- Strategy tip of the week: be open-minded early on

- Starting Lineup: Best TV shows of the NHL off-season

- Taking listener questions on pool topics such as:

(a) Which goalies are better in fantasy: high-volume workhorses or great platoon goalies on great teams?

(b) Which surprise opening-night roster invitees are on the fantasy radar?

(c) Joel Eriksson Ek or Josh Norris?

(d) Which are the best rookies to roster in 2021-22?

(e) How do you make a Connor McDavid for Nathan MacKinnon trade fair?

(f) Which undervalued player will deliver the most fantasy value this season?

And much more!

