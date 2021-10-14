The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast: This Year's League-Winning Pickup Is…

Jesse Puljujarvi (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Fantasy Podcast, with senior writer Matt Larkin:



- Top waiver-wire pickups for shallow, medium and deep leagues



- Strategy tip of the week: be open-minded early on



- Starting Lineup: Best TV shows of the NHL off-season



- Taking listener questions on pool topics such as:

(a) Which goalies are better in fantasy: high-volume workhorses or great platoon goalies on great teams?



(b) Which surprise opening-night roster invitees are on the fantasy radar?



(c) Joel Eriksson Ek or Josh Norris?



(d) Which are the best rookies to roster in 2021-22?



(e) How do you make a Connor McDavid for Nathan MacKinnon trade fair?



(f) Which undervalued player will deliver the most fantasy value this season?



And much more!

