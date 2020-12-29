SI.com
The Hockey News Podcast: 2020-21 Central Division Preview

How do the eight squads stack up in the NHL's temporarily realigned Central Division?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

Senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down the Central Division for 2020-21.

How will the standings play out between the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning?

