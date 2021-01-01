SI.com
The Hockey News Podcast: 2020-21 West Division Preview

How do the eight squads stack up in the NHL's one-and-done realigned West Division?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

Senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down the West Division for 2020-21.

How will the standings play out between the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights?

WJC Roundup: Canada, USA Win Groups as Preliminary Round Ends

The preliminary round at the World Junior Championship is over with Canada and the United States winning their respective groups. Plus, the Czech Republic came up huge to secure a quarter-final spot.

Intensely Proud Chara Out to Prove, 'I Can Still Play'

This was never about money. Zdeno Chara saw a reduced role with the Boston Bruins and wasn't prepared to accept it, so he signed with Washington and wants the world to know he still has game.

The Best of 2020: No, Seriously

Like everywhere else in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked absolute havoc on the hockey community in 2020. Let’s remember these special moments instead.