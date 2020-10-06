The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Free Agency Preview
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
It's our 2020 free agency preview, with predictions and analysis before the big day arrives Oct. 9. Topics include:
- Projected landing spots for the top tier of UFAs, from Alex Pietrangelo to Taylor Hall to Torey Krug
- Which team is under the most pressure to be busy in free agency?
- Who are the best fits for top UFA goaltenders Braden Holtby and Jacob Markstrom?
- Where might Henrik Lundqvist sign if he stays in the NHL?
- Top UFA bargain picks and bust picks
- Who are the top offer-sheet candidates?
- Listener mailbag, including: how does Matt Niskanen's retirement affect the Flyers' free-agency plans?
And more!
