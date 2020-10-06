The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Free Agency Preview

Where will the top UFAs end up? Who are the potential bargains and busts? Will we see any offer sheets? And more.

Taylor Hall. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

It's our 2020 free agency preview, with predictions and analysis before the big day arrives Oct. 9. Topics include:

- Projected landing spots for the top tier of UFAs, from Alex Pietrangelo to Taylor Hall to Torey Krug

- Which team is under the most pressure to be busy in free agency?

- Who are the best fits for top UFA goaltenders Braden Holtby and Jacob Markstrom?

- Where might Henrik Lundqvist sign if he stays in the NHL?

- Top UFA bargain picks and bust picks

- Who are the top offer-sheet candidates?

- Listener mailbag, including: how does Matt Niskanen's retirement affect the Flyers' free-agency plans?

And more!

