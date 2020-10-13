The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Free Agency Winners and Losers

Which teams are off to the best and worst starts this off-season? Why did Taylor Hall choose Buffalo? And much more.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Vegas Golden Knights sign Alex Pietrangelo. Did they give up too many good players to clear cap space for him?

- Why did Taylor Hall choose to sign with the Buffalo Sabres?

- Top winners and losers of free agency so far

- Which team is positioning itself as an early Stanley Cup favorite this off-season?

- Listener mailbag, including: which team will be a surprise playoff seed next season?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Play Music

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean