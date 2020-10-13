The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Free Agency Winners and Losers
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Vegas Golden Knights sign Alex Pietrangelo. Did they give up too many good players to clear cap space for him?
- Why did Taylor Hall choose to sign with the Buffalo Sabres?
- Top winners and losers of free agency so far
- Which team is positioning itself as an early Stanley Cup favorite this off-season?
- Listener mailbag, including: which team will be a surprise playoff seed next season?
And more!
