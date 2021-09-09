September 9, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Atlantic Division Preview

What are our likes, dislikes and general predictions for each Atlantic team this season?
ATLPreview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

It's our 2021-22 Atlantic Division Preview. We break down the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs as follows:

- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street

Plus, listener mailbag questions on Andrei Vasilevskiy's legacy, Morgan Rielly's chances of re-signing and more!

