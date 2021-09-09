The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Atlantic Division Preview
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
It's our 2021-22 Atlantic Division Preview. We break down the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs as follows:
- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street
Plus, listener mailbag questions on Andrei Vasilevskiy's legacy, Morgan Rielly's chances of re-signing and more!
