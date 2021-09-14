September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Central Division Preview

What are our likes, dislikes and general predictions for each Central team this season?
Author:
Publish date:
USATSI_16102238

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

It's our 2021-22 Central Division Preview. We break down the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets as follows:

- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street

Plus, listener mailbag questions on which Central fanbase will be most disappointed, Vladimir Tarasenko's future and more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

TOP HEADLINES

Patrick Kane
Play
News

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Chicago Blackhawks

Without the presence of steady captain Jonathan Toews, it was very much a mixed bag for the Chicago Blackhawks. Thankfully, the team is deeper this year, but will it be enough to make a big fantasy impact?

USATSI_15937232
Play
News

It's Still Not Going be Sunshine and Rainbows for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have often brought on a culture of winning, but the past few years have been a struggle. It sure stinks when it comes to the present and the immediate future, and Yzerman still has a tough job ahead. It's all about going up from here.

USATSI_15429601
Play
News

Why a 'Normal' NHL Season is so Important to the Players

2021-22 will offer the closest thing to a traditional NHL calendar since 2018-19, and the players can't wait – for one reason in particular.