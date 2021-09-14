The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Central Division Preview
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
It's our 2021-22 Central Division Preview. We break down the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets as follows:
- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street
Plus, listener mailbag questions on which Central fanbase will be most disappointed, Vladimir Tarasenko's future and more!
