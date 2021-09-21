The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Metropolitan Division Preview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
It's our 2021-22 Metropolitan Division Preview. We break down the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Washington Capitals as follows:
- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street
Plus, listener mailbag questions and more!
