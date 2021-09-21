September 21, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Metropolitan Division Preview

What are our likes, dislikes and general predictions for each Metro team this season?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

It's our 2021-22 Metropolitan Division Preview. We break down the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Washington Capitals as follows:

- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street

Plus, listener mailbag questions and more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

