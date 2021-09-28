The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Pacific Division Preview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
It's our 2021-22 Pacific Division Preview. We break down the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights as follows:
- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street
Plus, listener mailbag questions and more!
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Listen on Spotify
Listen on IHeartRadio
Listen on Google Podcasts