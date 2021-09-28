September 28, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Pacific Division Preview

What are our likes, dislikes and general predictions for each Pacific team this season?
USATSI_16053113

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

It's our 2021-22 Pacific Division Preview. We break down the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights as follows:

- Predicted place in standings
- Likes
- Dislikes
- Overall outlook if a fan of that team stopped us in the street

Plus, listener mailbag questions and more!

Tomas Hertl
Tomas Hertl Hints at Hometown Discount With The Sharks

Tomas Hertl continues to draw attention in the rumor mill as the NHL transitions into the pre-season. The 27-year-old San Jose Sharks center is due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer but hinted at a willingness to accept a hometown discount.

1 hour ago
Jonathan Drouin
Jonathan Drouin is Thriving in His Return to Hockey

Jonathan Drouin is an incredibly talented hockey player. But sometimes, he had a tough time showing it. After sharing his story of fighting anxiety, Drouin is back in a big way for the Montreal Canadiens.

2 hours ago
Screenshot_1
New Jersey Devils Draft Pick Retires to Become Social Media Influencer

3 hours ago