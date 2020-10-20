The Hockey News Podcast: All-Mailbag Edition, Vol. 3
This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
It's a special all-mailbag edition! Senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin answer listener questions, including:
- What are the Chicago Blackhawks doing? Do they have a plan?
- Can Bowen Byram make the Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21?
- Is Chris Osgood a Hall of Famer?
- Are the Calgary Flames done tinkering this off-season?
- Is Steven Stamkos on the trade block?
- If you could be GM of any NHL team, which would you choose?
And many more!
