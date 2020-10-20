The Hockey News Podcast: All-Mailbag Edition, Vol. 3

We tackle listener questions in this special episode, including: is Steven Stamkos trade bait?

Steven Stamkos. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

It's a special all-mailbag edition! Senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin answer listener questions, including:

- What are the Chicago Blackhawks doing? Do they have a plan?

- Can Bowen Byram make the Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21?

- Is Chris Osgood a Hall of Famer?

- Are the Calgary Flames done tinkering this off-season?

- Is Steven Stamkos on the trade block?

- If you could be GM of any NHL team, which would you choose?

And many more!

