The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Vancouver Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division after 16 games. What needs to change – or who needs to go – to get the team back on track?



- The NHL postpones three Ottawa Senators games due to 10 players being in COVID-19 protocol. Will the league consider pulling out of the Olympics by the Jan. 10 deadline?



- The NHL's latest Hall of Fame class has completed its induction. Who has the best chance to join the shoo-in Sedin twins in the 2022 class?



- Tuukka Rask appears at the Boston Bruins' training facility. Will he rejoin the Bruins this season, join a new team or do neither?



- Which players, if any, are struggling to the point they could be losing Olympic roster spots?



- Matvei Michkov, 16, turns heads at the Karjala Cup. What superstar does he compare to?



- Listener mailbag, including: Why does Sidney Crosby always escape supplemental discipline?

