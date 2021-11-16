Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?
Publish date:

The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?

Is it time to blow it up in Vancouver? Will the NHL pull out of the 2022 Olympics? And much more.
Author:

Is it time to blow it up in Vancouver? Will the NHL pull out of the 2022 Olympics? And much more.

USATSI_17144158

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Vancouver Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division after 16 games. What needs to change – or who needs to go – to get the team back on track?

- The NHL postpones three Ottawa Senators games due to 10 players being in COVID-19 protocol. Will the league consider pulling out of the Olympics by the Jan. 10 deadline?

- The NHL's latest Hall of Fame class has completed its induction. Who has the best chance to join the shoo-in Sedin twins in the 2022 class?

- Tuukka Rask appears at the Boston Bruins' training facility. Will he rejoin the Bruins this season, join a new team or do neither?

- Which players, if any, are struggling to the point they could be losing Olympic roster spots?

- Matvei Michkov, 16, turns heads at the Karjala Cup. What superstar does he compare to?

- Listener mailbag, including: Why does Sidney Crosby always escape supplemental discipline?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

TOP HEADLINES

Rickard Rakell
Play
News

Will the Anaheim Ducks Become Sellers This Season?

The Anaheim Ducks became a frequent subject of trade speculation entering this season. However, their strong start and recent management change could raise some speculation about the course of their rebuilding process.

1 hour ago
Dion Phaneuf Retirement Announcement
Play
News

Dion Phaneuf Becoming Maple Leafs Captain 'Was A Huge Honor To Say The Least'

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf announced his retirement on Tuesday. Although he played for four NHL teams, he wanted to retire from the club that made him captain from 2010-2016.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17150972
News

Iginla Highlights Class Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s pandemic class finally got its moment in the spotlight. Jarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined Monday night — a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 hours ago